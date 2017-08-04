FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW to offer incentives soon for diesel owners to adopt cleaner models
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 4, 2017 / 9:01 AM / 2 months ago

VW to offer incentives soon for diesel owners to adopt cleaner models

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is pictured at Volkswagen's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen will offer incentives to drivers of older diesel models of its five main passenger-car brands to switch to cleaner vehicles in a bid to help cut pollution, it said.

Volkswagen (VW) said incentives are currently being prepared for owners of models designed to meet the Euro-1, Euro-2, Euro-3 and Euro-4 emissions standards and will be on offer soon, but it did not disclose any financial details.

The incentives will apply to models of the VW namesake brand, Audi, Seat, Skoda, Porsche and VW commercial vehicles, it said.

The carmaker reiterated it will install a software upgrade on around 4 million Euro-5 and Euro-6 models in Germany as part of a deal agreed with German top-level politicians on Wednesday to help prevent diesel cars being banned from driving into city centers.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.