a month ago
Franco-German meeting to focus on tax, tech: Elysee
#Technology News
July 10, 2017 / 10:35 AM / a month ago

Franco-German meeting to focus on tax, tech: Elysee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The flags of Germany and France are seen in front of the the Chancellery, before the meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin, Germany May 15, 2017.Pawel Kopczynski

PARIS (Reuters) - This week's first Franco-German ministerial meeting since Emmanuel Macron's election is not expected to yield precise proposals on euro zone reforms, but will feature announcements on start-up funding, sources at the French president's office said on Monday.

"There won't be precise proposals on the euro zone but important work on tax issues will be discussed," one of the sources said. "New initiatives will be announced by France and Germany on the funding of the digital sector," the source added.

France will also try to get Germany on board with Macron's campaign proposal to hold public "democratic conventions" across EU countries to discuss Europe's future, the sources said.

Senior members of the German cabinet will be in Paris on Thursday for the regular Franco-German get-together.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Leigh Thomas

