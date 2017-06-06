FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Merkel says no tax rises in next parliament
June 6, 2017

Germany's Merkel says no tax rises in next parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a statement about Trump's global climate deal announcement at the Chancellory in Berlin, Germany, June 2, 2017.

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she planned to offer voters in Europe's biggest economy tax relief in the next legislative period, rather than introduce any increases.

"In the next legislature period we do not want any tax increases, but rather we believe we can take a step towards income tax relief," she told the IHK Chambers of Commerce in Greifswald, some four months before a federal election.

She also said protectionism could bring short term gains but was damaging in the long run and free and fair trade was essential.

Reporting by Paul Carrel; Writing by Madeline Chambers

