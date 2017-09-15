FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Merkel sees case for European fund to aid reform
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 15, 2017 / 2:07 PM / in a month

Germany's Merkel sees case for European fund to aid reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

PARIS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel underlined her support for a European Monetary Fund in an interview with European newspapers on Friday and said she could envisage financial support being granted to EU member states to help with reforms.

“We are working on a banking union and a European monetary fund so that we can act, under rigorous conditions, in crisis situations,” she told France’s Ouest-France newspaper and a German newspaper group.

“(I can see) the provision of financial assistance for reform projects in some countries,” she said. “But I don’t see for the moment a convincing case for a European tax.”

Writing by Luke Baker; editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.