German minister's vote on weed-killer should not happen again: Merkel

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday said she regretted a conservative minister’s vote in favor of an EU proposal to extend the use of a weed-killer against the wishes of a cabinet colleague, adding such incident should not happen again.

FILE PHOTO: Acting Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference at the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) headquarters in Berlin, Germany, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“As for the vote of the agriculture ministry yesterday on glyphosate, this did not comply with the instructions worked out by the federal government,” Merkel said.

“I expect that such an incident will not be repeated.”