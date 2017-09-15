FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar says has confidence in German investments
September 15, 2017 / 10:37 AM / in a month

Qatar says has confidence in German investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Qatar has confidence in German firms and will hold on to stakes in Deutsche Bank DBGn.DE and Volkswagen VOWGn.DE, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said on Friday.

“We have big trust in the German economy and German companies,” al-Thani told a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

“We have strategic relationships with German companies. It is normal that big companies go through reforms. This is normal. But it will not change our position to invest in German companies. We have big trust in them, and will continue with these investments.”

Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Caroline Copley; Editing by Paul Carrel

