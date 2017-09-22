FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany limits export guarantees for Turkey trade amid rift
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 22, 2017 / 11:34 AM / in a month

Germany limits export guarantees for Turkey trade amid rift

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

European Union (R) and Turkish flags fly at the business and financial district of Levent in Istanbul, Turkey September 4, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government has capped the amount of “Hermes” export guarantees it provides for trade with Turkey at 1.5 billion euros ($1.80 billion), a foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday, as a rift between the two NATO powers deepens.

The “Hermes” guarantees provide German government protection for German companies when foreign debtors fail to pay.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is seeking re-election on Sunday, has vowed to restrict trade with Turkey to pressure it into releasing around a dozen German or Turkish-German citizens arrested in recent months on political grounds.

Bilateral relations, already strained, have soured further over Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s crackdown on opponents following a failed coup last year. Germany and its partners in the European Union say the crackdown and a referendum that granted Erdogan sweeping powers undermine Turkish democracy.

“The government has agreed to limit so-called Hermes debt guarantees for business with Turkey to a total amount of 1.5 billion euros for 2017,” a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry told a regular government news conference in Berlin.

Germany is the second biggest foreign investor in Turkey, with investments totaling more than 13.3 billion euros ($15.9 billion) since 1980, according to the German foreign ministry.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Gareth Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.