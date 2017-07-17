FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gerresheimer licenses syringe safety solution from West
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
#Health News
July 17, 2017 / 9:33 AM / 20 days ago

Gerresheimer licenses syringe safety solution from West

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German drugs packager Gerresheimer has acquired an exclusive license for a syringe-safety solution from U.S.-based West Pharmaceutical Services, completing its portfolio of pre-fillable glass and plastic syringes, it said on Monday.

"The high amount of needlestick-related injuries among healthcare workers has led to increasing demand for innovative safety solutions," it said. "The new Gerresheimer integrated safety syringe will address this market need."

It did not disclose the cost of the license.

Gerresheimer said last week it expected to make a low double-digit million-euro investment very soon in syringe-security technology, which is now a regulatory requirement in many regions.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Jason Neely

