FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Ghana inflation falls to 12.6 percent in May vs 13.0 percent in April
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 14, 2017 / 9:47 AM / 2 months ago

Ghana inflation falls to 12.6 percent in May vs 13.0 percent in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Customers peruse goods at Makola market in Accra, Ghana, June 15, 2015.Francis Kokoroko/File Photo

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana's annual consumer price inflation fell to 12.6 percent in May from 13.0 percent the previous month due to lower fuel prices, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

The government aims to cut inflation to 11.2 percent by the end of the year as one part of a drive to restore macroeconomic stability under a three-year assistance programme with the International Monetary Fund.

"There has been a general decline in prices across food and non-food items, driven by declining fuel prices," acting government statistician Baah Wadieh told a news conference in Accra.

Food inflation fell to 6.3 percent in May from 6.7 percent in April while non-food inflation also dipped to 15.8 percent from 16.3 percent, Wadieh said, adding that the May figure was the lowest since December 2013.

The month-on-month inflation rate was 0.7 percent in May, compared to 1.6 percent the previous month.

Ghana, which exports cocoa, gold and oil, said in April it was committed to reducing inflation, the public debt and budget deficit. It was one of Africa's strongest economies until 2014, when it was hit by a slump in commodity prices and a fiscal crisis.

Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Jon Boyle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.