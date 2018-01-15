Melrose looks to win over GKN shareholders after spurned 7 bln stg bid

(Reuters) - Turnaround specialist Melrose (MRON.L) plans to meet shareholders in GKN (GKN.L) to convince them of the benefits of its 7 billion pound ($9.61 billion) takeover offer, which had been rejected by management.

The British engineering firm GKN rejected Melrose’s offer as “entirely opportunistic” on Friday and set out plans to split its business in two.

Melrose said an investor presentation was available on its website, describing “GKN’s current position as an overly complex and under-managed organization without focus which needs a fundamental change of culture and leadership.”

“They (GKN shareholders) can elect to sell in the market right now for a substantial premium ... Or they can choose to combine their business with ours and have the majority share in what we are confident will be a business capable of significant value enhancement,” Simon Peckham, Chief Executive of Melrose, said.

Melrose said it expects to re-energize and re-purpose GKN's operations to enable them to "exceed GKN's own top-end group trading margin target of 10 percent." (bit.ly/2DedzbO)

“Melrose intends to significantly improve GKN’s businesses as opposed to a hasty break up,” it said.

Investors have been calling for GKN to split its businesses as management failed to meet targets to improve profit and cash flow despite growing sales. The pressure mounted after a profit warning in October, which was sparked by difficulties in its aerospace business.

The Jan. 8 share and cash offer valued GKN at 405 pence per share at that time, a 24 percent premium to the closing price the day before.

GKN did not respond to a request for immediate comment.

($1 = 0.7282 pounds)