A packet of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln five-dollar bill currency is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar held steady versus a basket of currencies on Thursday as the latest domestic data on durable goods orders, jobless claims and trade balance on goods suggested ongoing moderate growth for the world's biggest economy.

At 8:42 a.m. (1242 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback against six major currencies .DXY was up 0.04 percent at 93.712 after hitting a 13-month trough of 93.152 earlier Thursday.