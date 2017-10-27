FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar index hits three-month peak after upbeat U.S. GDP data
October 27, 2017

Dollar index hits three-month peak after upbeat U.S. GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar reached its highest in over three months on Friday against a basket of currencies as the first government reading of the U.S. gross domestic product for the third quarter came in at 3.0 percent, stronger than analyst expectations.

At 8:45 a.m. (1245 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback versus the euro, yen and four other currencies .DXY was 0.5 percent at 95.085 after touching 95.137, which was the highest since July 20.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
