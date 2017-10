NEW YORK (Reuters) - The euro hit session highs on Monday against the dollar, yen and Swiss franc after European Central Bank executive board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said the ECB should scale back its asset purchases next year with the aim to halt the program altogether.

At 12:34 p.m. (1634 GMT), the single currency was up 0.15 percent at $1.1751 and 0.2 percent at 132.43 yen. It was up 0.3 percent at 1.1512 franc, according to Reuters data.