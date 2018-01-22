FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Davos
Economy
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Backstory
Technology
Sport
Arts
#Business News
January 22, 2018 / 5:53 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Dollar pares losses on news of deal to end U.S. government shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar pared losses against a basket of currencies on Monday, after news that Republican leaders in the U.S. Senate had rounded up enough votes to move a stopgap funding bill that would end a government shutdown.

The U.S. government shutdown took effect at midnight on Friday after Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on a last-minute deal to fund government operations.

On Monday, Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer said the government would reopen in a “few hours.”

The dollar index .DXY, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was down 0.04 percent to 90.538, after falling as low as 90.155 earlier in the session.

The greenback jumped to a four-day high of 111.22 yen against the Japanese currency.

Reporting by Saqib Iqbal AhmedEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.