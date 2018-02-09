FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 2:49 PM / Updated a day ago

Dollar index holds gains as Wall Street opens higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar clung to its earlier gains against a basket of currencies on Friday as Wall Street’s major indexes opened higher a day after a massive sell-off knocked the Dow and S&P 500 down into correction territory.

    At 9:41 a.m. (1441 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback against six major currencies .DJI were up 0.18 percent at 90.394,

    The Dow .DJI was up 0.75 percent at 24,039.50, while the S&P .SPX was up 0.78 percent at 2,601.24.

    Reporting by Richard LeongEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
