Dollar index holds gains as Wall Street opens higher

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar clung to its earlier gains against a basket of currencies on Friday as Wall Street’s major indexes opened higher a day after a massive sell-off knocked the Dow and S&P 500 down into correction territory.

At 9:41 a.m. (1441 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback against six major currencies .DJI were up 0.18 percent at 90.394,

The Dow .DJI was up 0.75 percent at 24,039.50, while the S&P .SPX was up 0.78 percent at 2,601.24.