FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Bid target Global Logistic Properties halts trading ahead of announcement
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 13, 2017 / 2:26 AM / a month ago

Bid target Global Logistic Properties halts trading ahead of announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd, subject of a bid battle between a Chinese consortium and a group led by Warburg Pincus, asked for its shares to be halted for trading pending the release of an announcement.

The S$12.6 billion ($9.2 billion)-valued warehouse operator, which has clients including Amazon.com Inc and JD.com Inc, said this month it had received "firm proposals" from shortlisted bidders, days after sources told Reuters that suitors had narrowed to a management-backed group and another headed by Warburg Pincus.

At the current valuation, a transaction would rank as Asia's largest buyout by private equity groups.

Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.