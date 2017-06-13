FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
GM completes production of 130 Bolt self-driving cars
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 13, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 2 months ago

GM completes production of 130 Bolt self-driving cars

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Tuesday it has completed production of 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan.

Slideshow (2 Images)

The carmaker expects to deploy the vehicles within the month in San Francisco and Scottsdale, Arizona, with its ride-sharing affiliate Lyft Inc, after a final test in Michigan, according to a company representative.

GM began producing the Bolt test vehicles at the Orion plant in January, and expects the self-driving test fleet to grow to 180. (bit.ly/2swSC5J)

Detroit-based GM joins a list of companies aggressively pursuing automated vehicle technologies. These include Ford Motor Co (F.N), Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL], Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O)'s self-driving car Waymo unit.

GM shares were marginally down at $34.35 in morning trading.

Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.