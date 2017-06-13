GM completes production of 130 Bolt self-driving cars

(Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Tuesday it has completed production of 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan.

The carmaker expects to deploy the vehicles within the month in San Francisco and Scottsdale, Arizona, with its ride-sharing affiliate Lyft Inc, after a final test in Michigan, according to a company representative.

GM began producing the Bolt test vehicles at the Orion plant in January, and expects the self-driving test fleet to grow to 180. (bit.ly/2swSC5J)

Detroit-based GM joins a list of companies aggressively pursuing automated vehicle technologies. These include Ford Motor Co (F.N), Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL], Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O)'s self-driving car Waymo unit.

GM shares were marginally down at $34.35 in morning trading.