GM says Corvette super car will be priced at $119,995 and above
November 29, 2017 / 5:30 AM / a day ago

GM says Corvette super car will be priced at $119,995 and above

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s (GM.N) 755-horsepower Corvette ZR1 super car will have a starting price of $119,995, with a convertible version from $123,995, its global product development chief, Mark Reuss, said on Tuesday.

General Motors unveils the $123,995 Corvette ZR1 convertible ahead of the Los Angeles auto show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Joseph White

The Corvette competes with Italian luxury sportscar Ferrari SpA (RACE.MI) in the elite, high-performance sports car segment, and is the opposite end of the automotive spectrum from the electric and self-driving cars GM is expected to highlight at an investor conference on Thursday.

Reuss revealed the price at an event ahead of the LA Auto Show.

Reporting by Joseph WhiteEditing by Christopher Cushing

