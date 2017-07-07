FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Google says its service disruption issue resolved
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
sports
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 7, 2017 / 12:37 AM / a month ago

Google says its service disruption issue resolved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A Google Drive and Youtube logo is seen during Google I/O Conference at Moscone Center in San Francisco, California June 28, 2012.Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - Some of Alphabet Inc's Google services including, Admin Console, Calendar and Hangouts, suffered some service disruption on Thursday but the outages have now been resolved, according to Google service status page.

The status page also said that "the problem with Google Drive should be resolved." (bit.ly/2tvD8wI)

Earlier on Thursday reports of an issue with Google services were being investigated. Google Drive faced a similar disruption issue early in January this year.

Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.