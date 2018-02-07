Google eyes gaming with 'Yeti' streaming service: report

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google is developing a subscription-based game streaming service that could work either on its Chromecast or a Google-made console, which is still being developed, the Information website reported on Wednesday.

The service, codenamed Yeti, would put Google at the forefront of a new part of the videogame business that lets people play games as they're being streamed, rather than using downloads or disks, the report said. (bit.ly/2FUNLOu)

The plan that Google has been working on involves use of its cloud servers to broadcast the games to users over the internet, the Information report said, citing people with knowledge of the project.

Google has discussed Yeti with game developers, but it is unclear whether any of them will develop a game specifically for Yeti or only make existing streamed games available, the Information reported.

Google declined to comment.