GoPro cuts 200-300 jobs in aerial products unit: TechCrunch

(Reuters) - Action camera maker GoPro Inc (GPRO.O) is cutting about 200 to 300 jobs in its aerial products division this week, technology news website TechCrunch reported on Thursday.

A GoPro camera is seen on a skier's helmet as he rides down the slopes in the ski resort of Meribel, French Alps, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot/File Photo

The job cuts are part of a bigger restructuring in the company, TechCrunch reported, citing a letter sent to impacted employees. tcrn.ch/2CEcEAS

The employees were relieved from duties on Thursday, but will continue to be on the company’s payroll until Feb. 16, TechCrunch reported, citing sources.

GoPro — whose cameras are worn by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies — has been struggling in recent years as cheaper rivals emerge and smartphones feature increasingly advanced cameras.

GoPro did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.