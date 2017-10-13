FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Great Wall says in talks with BMW for Mini cooperation, no JV signed yet
October 13, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 8 days ago

China's Great Wall says in talks with BMW for Mini cooperation, no JV signed yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s Great Wall Motor Co Ltd (601633.SS) (2333.HK) on Friday said it was in talks with BMW (BMWG.DE) to cooperate on vehicles including those the German firm produces under the Mini brand, and that the pair have not yet agreed on any new ventures.

Great Wall made the comments in a stock exchange filing.

Reuters earlier this week reported the two automakers were looking to establish a joint venture in China.

Great Wall said trading in its Hong Kong and mainland-listed shares would resume on Monday. The company suspended trading in the shares on Oct. 12 and Sept. 29 respectively.

BMW, in a separate statement, said it aimed to expand business in China and could imagine partnership and cooperation for the Mini brand.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
