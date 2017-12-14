FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB lowers emergency funding cap for Greek banks to 24.8 billion euros
December 14, 2017 / 1:19 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

ECB lowers emergency funding cap for Greek banks to 24.8 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has lowered the ceiling on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 1.0 billion euros to 24.8 billion euros ($29.33 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.

The European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The move reflected improved liquidity conditions, taking into account private sector deposit flows and banks’ access to financial markets, it said. The ELA ceiling is valid up to Jan. 9 2018 inclusive.

Greek banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance(ELA) since February 2015 after being cut off from the ECB’s funding window. Emergency funding is more costly than borrowing directly from the ECB.

In June last year the ECB reinstated Greek banks’ access to its cheap funding operations, allowing lenders to reduce their dependence on the emergency liquidity lifeline.

ELA funding to Greek lenders dropped by 2.9 billion euros,

or 12.7 percent, to 19.85 billion euros in November compared to the previous month.

Reporting By Michele Kambas

