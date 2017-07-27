FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 days ago
Russian indicted in U.S. on charges of running bitcoin laundering ring
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 27, 2017 / 1:20 AM / 11 days ago

Russian indicted in U.S. on charges of running bitcoin laundering ring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Alexander Vinnik, a 38 year old Russian man (L) suspected of running a money laundering operation, is escorted by a plain-clothes police officer to a court in Thessaloniki, Greece July 26, 2017.Alexandros Avramidis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Russian national suspected of being the mastermind behind a crypto-currency exchange has been indicted by a grand jury in California on money laundering charges, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Alexander Vinnik, who was arrested in Greece on Tuesday, allegedly operated the BTC-e virtual currency exchange and used it to launder money, including funds from the hack of Mt. Gox, an earlier digital currency exchange that eventually failed, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Leslie AdlerEditing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.