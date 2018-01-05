Coca-Cola affiliates in Chile to buy Guallarauco brand producer

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The Chilean affiliate of Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) and local bottlers of the brand agreed to buy smaller rival Comercializadora Novaverde SA for $80 million, the companies said on Friday.

Embotelladora Andina AND_pb.SN, Embonor EMB_PB.sn Coca-Cola del Valle New Ventures and Coca-Cola de Chile agreed to buy the company best known for producing the brand of juices, ice cream and frozen fruits Guallarauco from Inversiones Siemel SIE.SN, according to a securities filing on Friday.

The merger is subject to approval by regulators.