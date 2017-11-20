FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AmerisourceBergen to buy drug wholesaler H.D. Smith for $815 mln
#Deals
November 20, 2017 / 10:45 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

AmerisourceBergen to buy drug wholesaler H.D. Smith for $815 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N) said on Monday it would buy privately held U.S. drug wholesaler H. D. Smith for $815 million in cash.

AmerisourceBergen, which plans to fund the deal through long-term debt issuance, expects the transaction to slightly add to its adjusted earnings per share in the current fiscal year.

The drug distributor now expects revenue growth to be in the range of 8 percent to 11 percent in fiscal 2018, compared with its previous forecast of 7 percent to 9 percent.

The company expects the deal to close by early 2018.

Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
