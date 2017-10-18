HCA Healthcare cuts 2017 earnings forecast on hurricane impact

(Reuters) - HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA.N) on Wednesday cut its earnings forecast for the year and said it expected to report muted third-quarter patient volume growth, largely due to the recent spate of hurricanes.

The company’s shares were down nearly 2 percent at $75.51 in extended trading.

The largest for-profit U.S. hospital operator, which expects to report third quarter results on or about Oct. 31, cut 2017 forecast to $6.45 to $6.70 per share from $7.00 to $ 7.30.

HCA estimates earnings of about $1.15 per share, on revenue of $10.70 billion in the third quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting third-quarter earnings of $1.57 on revenue of $10.67 billion, according to data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Same-facility equivalent admissions increased 0.3 percent for the third quarter, the company said.

The company estimates that hurricanes had an unfavorable impact of 80 basis points on same-facility equivalent admissions growth during the quarter.

Although the hurricane losses are non-recurring and may be reduced by insurance, focus is likely to be on underlying volume weakness and downside for the fourth quarter and potentially for the 2018 forecast, Evercore ISI analysts said.