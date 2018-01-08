FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Medtronic unveils restructuring plan
Sections
Featured
Morrisons and Tesco stand out in Christmas battle
Retailers
Morrisons and Tesco stand out in Christmas battle
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
autos
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Britain sets Pyeongchang target of at least five medals
sport
Britain sets Pyeongchang target of at least five medals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 8, 2018 / 8:24 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Medtronic unveils restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Medtronic Plc (MDT.N) on Monday unveiled a restructuring plan that it expects will help it save $500 million to $700 million annually over the next five years.

The company said it expected annual gross run-rate savings of over $3 billion by 2022 from the program.

The company also said it expected total expenses from the restructuring to be at between $1.6 billion and $1.8 billion from 2018 to 2022.

    The plan was announced during a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

    Chief Executive Omar Ishrak said the company was confident about mid-single digit revenue growth in the short term.

    Medtronic said in November it expected revenue growth to be in the range of 4-5 percent in fiscal 2018, and adjusted earnings to increase 9 to 10 percent.

    Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Kumar said investors had been skeptical about the forecast, given industry trends in the first half of the year.

    Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.