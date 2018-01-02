FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HeidelbergCement sees negative effect from U.S. tax reform for 2017
Sections
Featured
Harry and Meghan's wedding seen boosting UK economy
Economy
Harry and Meghan's wedding seen boosting UK economy
Spotify hit with $1.6 billion copyright lawsuit
Technology
Spotify hit with $1.6 billion copyright lawsuit
Predictions for this year
Breakingviews
Predictions for this year
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 2, 2018 / 1:05 PM / a day ago

HeidelbergCement sees negative effect from U.S. tax reform for 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement (HEIG.DE) expects the U.S. tax reform to have a negative effect of around 200 million euros ($241 million) on its balance sheet for 2017, the German cement maker said on Tuesday but affirmed its guidance for underlying profits.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of HeidelbergCement is pictured at their headquarters in Heidelberg, Germany, June 21, 2016. Picture taken June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

    The revaluation of deferred tax assets is a one-time effect that is not cash-effective and has no impact on earnings before tax or cash flow in 2017, it said, sticking with its guidance for a significant increase in full-year underlying profit.

    It also said that it expected the lower corporate tax rate in the United States to have a positive effect on annual group net profit and cash flow from 2019.

    Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.