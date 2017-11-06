FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
November 6, 2017 / 2:30 AM / a day ago

Hong Kong Exchange Fund third quarter investment income at HK$53.6 billion: HKMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted investment income of HK$53.6 billion ($6.9 billion) in the third quarter of 2017, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A Hong Kong dollar note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

The figure compared with a HK$42.5 billion investment gain in the same period a year earlier.

The Exchange fund recorded an investment income of HK$189.8 billion in the Jan-Sept period this year.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets.

Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sam Holmes

