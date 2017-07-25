HNA shines dim light on ownership

The HNA Group logo is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - HNA Group’s web still looks tangled. A restructuring of the Chinese conglomerate’s shareholding structure only goes so far in allaying concerns about opacity.

The company has entered the public spotlight thanks to years of high-profile overseas takeovers spanning aviation, logistics, real estate, tourism, and finance. HNA and related units have splashed out tens of billions of dollars on acquisitions since 2012.

Graphic: Even among China's acquisitive conglomerates, HNA stands out: reut.rs/2gYwkVK

The glare turned harsh after reports in June that China’s banking regulator is looking into the financing behind some of HNA's deals, alongside transactions by other serial acquirers including Dalian Wanda and Anbang Insurance. The New York Times in July published an investigation into relationships between HNA and companies owned by relatives of the co-founders. Sources told Reuters the European Central Bank is mulling a review of the company's 9.9 percent stake in Deutsche Bank.

HNA’s leaders have reacted. They are still pushing deals, trying to buy a piece of Rio de Janeiro's airport, and a hedge-fund firm owned by Anthony Scaramucci, U.S. President Donald Trump's new communications director. However, HNA Group Chief Executive Adam Tan told Reuters HNA planned to slow the pace of acquisitions. At the same time, HNA’s ownership structure has been made clearer.

Two owners in particular had raised eyebrows: Bharat Bhise, CEO of Bravia Capital, an outside adviser to the company, and Guan Jun, a Beijing businessman. They owned 17.4 percent and 12.4 percent respectively according to a 2016 filing.

Under the new structure they are gone, and a just-founded New York-based charity, Hainan Cihang Charity Foundation, becomes HNA's single largest shareholder with a 29.5 percent stake. Combined with the stake held by a China-based foundation, HNA will be majority controlled by non-profits. Management will exercise control and voting rights on behalf of the charities, according to Tan.

That still leaves some big unanswered questions. The world is not much wiser about Guan Jun’s identity, for one. Nor is it clear whether or how he or Bhise were compensated for their huge holdings in a company with $148 billion in assets. This first taste will probably whet appetites for more detail on this ambitious and complicated outfit.