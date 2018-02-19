FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Banks
Market Analysis
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Technology
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Deals
February 19, 2018 / 9:33 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Hochtief to cut Abertis offer if dividend is approved

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German builder Hochtief (HOTG.DE) said on Monday it will lower its bid for Spain’s Abertis (ABE.MC) if the infrastructure firm pays a dividend.

Hochtief, majority-owned by Spanish builder ACS (ACS.MC), has been competing with Italy’s largest motorway operator Atlantia (ATL.MI) in a 17 billion-euro ($21.09 billion) bid battle for Abertis.

Essen-based Hochtief said it will reduce its offer of 18.76 euros for Abertis by 0.40 euros per share to 18.36 euros if Abertis pays a 0.40 euro dividend.

Abertis said on Feb. 7 its board proposed to pay a second dividend against 2017 earnings of 0.40 euro gross per share.

    Atlantia has secured funding to raise its own bid which is expected to value Abertis at no less than 19 euros a share, with the Italian bidder ready to pay only in cash, rather than using a mix of cash and shares as initially envisaged, two sources told Reuters earlier this month.

    The takeover battle is now entering its final stages after Hochtief secured unconditional EU antitrust approval for its bid on Feb. 2.

    Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Adrian Croft

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.