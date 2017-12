WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ATDb.TO) has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Holiday Stationshores Inc, a chain of gas and convenience stores, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - Pedestrians walk past a Couche-Tard convenience store in Montreal, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

To win antitrust approval, the companies agreed to sell 10 fuel stations in Minnesota and Wisconsin, the FTC said in a statement.