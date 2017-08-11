FTC says it closes investigation of Honeywell, Du Pont agreements

A logo of Honeywell is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Friday it had closed its investigation of several agreements between Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) and E I du Pont de Nemours and Co DD.N related to the sale of a next-generation refrigerant in automotive air conditioning systems.

The commission voted to close the investigation in accordance with a recent initiative to close older, pending investigations where appropriate, it said in a statement.