a month ago
Viewsroom: How China changed Hong Kong
July 6, 2017 / 8:02 PM / a month ago

Viewsroom: How China changed Hong Kong

Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba

1 Min Read

People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison soldiers rehearse a flag-raising ceremony at Hong Kong's Happy Valley race track June 25, 2007 as part of the preparations for the 10th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China.Bobby Yip

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s 20 years since the British handed the island and adjacent territory back to the mainland. Breakingviews’ Asia columnists explain how Hong Kong’s economy and society have changed and ask whether this once-dominant regional financial center can regain some of its lost luster.

Listen to the podcast: bit.ly/2tWzQFG

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

