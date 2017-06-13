FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Typhoon Merbok moves away as Hong Kong escapes major damage
June 12, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 2 months ago

Typhoon Merbok moves away as Hong Kong escapes major damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People look on at a waterfront as typhoon Merbok moves near Hong Kong, China June 12, 2017.Bobby Yip

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Typhoon Merbok spared Hong Kong any major damage as it pounded the financial hub with heavy rain and strong winds before moving further inland on Tuesday towards southern China.

Financial markets, schools, businesses all resumed normal operations on Tuesday, a day after hundreds of thousands of workers scurried home early as authorities hoisted the No. 8 typhoon signal.

Slideshow (3 Images)

The No. 8 storm signal means that winds with mean speeds of 63 kmh (40 mph) or above are expected, with gusts possibly topping 180 kmh (110 mph).

The Airport Authority said late on Monday that more than 41 flights had been canceled and 275 were delayed.

Merbok made landfall on the eastern side of Mirs Bay before midnight and then headed across coastal Guangdong province.

Hong Kong lowered the storm signal to No. 3 early on Tuesday and it was expected to remain in force for most of the morning.

Reporting by James Pomfret and Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Michael Perry

