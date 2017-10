TAIPEI (Reuters) - Shares in Taiwanese technology company HTC Corp (2498.TW) rose 9.96 pct in early trading on Friday.

A 3D printed Android mascot Bugdroid is seen in front of an HTC logo in this illustration taken September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

HTC Corp announced on Thursday that Alphabet Inc’s Google (GOOGL.O) would pay $1.1 billion for the division at HTC that develops the U.S. firm’s Pixel smartphones.