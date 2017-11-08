FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Humana CFO: health insurance tax, Obamacare exit to weigh on 2018
November 8, 2017 / 2:55 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Humana CFO: health insurance tax, Obamacare exit to weigh on 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Humana Inc (HUM.N) Chief Financial Officer Brian Kane said on Wednesday that the company’s 2018 earnings will be hurt by 30 cents per share because of the return of an industry-wide health insurance fee and costs related to exiting the Obamacare individual business.

Speaking to investors, Kane said the company expects to offset this downtrend through product initiatives and capital deployment, such as mergers and acquisitions or share buybacks.

Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
