SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) and affiliate Kia Motors (000270.KS) said on Tuesday they sold 7.25 million vehicles in 2017, lagging far behind their target of 8.25 million vehicles.

Employees of Hyundai Motor walk past the company's logo after the company's New Year ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Hyundai Motor shipped 4.5 million vehicles, compared with its target of 5.08 million. Kia Motors sold 2.75 million vehicles, shy of its goal of 3.17 million.