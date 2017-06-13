FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Hyundai Motor executive says no plan to buy other automakers, will beef up tech cooperation
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 13, 2017 / 2:44 AM / 2 months ago

Hyundai Motor executive says no plan to buy other automakers, will beef up tech cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun attends the company's new year ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, January 2, 2017.Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun said on Tuesday the South Korean firm has no plan to buy other automakers, although it will beef up cooperation with other technology firms.

His comments were made at the launch of the Kona, a small sport utility vehicle.

The automaker aims to sell over 200,000 Kona models in South Korea and overseas next year as it tries to revive flagging sales and catch up with rivals in the SUV segment.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.