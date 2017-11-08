FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IAC/InterActiveCorp third-quarter profit misses estimates
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Environment
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
Entertainment
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 8, 2017 / 10:30 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

IAC/InterActiveCorp third-quarter profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Media mogul Barry Diller’s IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC.O) reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as expenses rose.

In May, IAC bought consumer review website operator Angie’s List for $500 million, combining Angie’s with its digital home services marketplace business, HomeAdvisor.

The closing of the deal, resulted in about $122.9 million in expenses in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Revenue from Match Group Inc (MTCH.O), in which IAC holds a majority stake, accounted for nearly half of IAC’s total revenue of $828.4 million.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $810.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $179.6 million, or $1.79 per share, in the quarter, from $43.2 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, IAC reported a profit of 55 cents per share, missing the average analysts’ estimate of 83 cents.

IAC’s shares had nearly doubled this year up to Wednesday’s close.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.