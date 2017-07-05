FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
British Airways crew to extend strike for two weeks: union
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 5, 2017 / 4:21 PM / a month ago

British Airways crew to extend strike for two weeks: union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Members of British Airways cabin crew and the union Unite protest outside the Qatar Airways offices in London, Britain July 5, 2017.Neil Hall

(Reuters) - The Unite trade union has said the members of its British Airways mixed fleet will go on strike for a further 14 days starting July 19.

British Airways, owned by International Airlines Group (ICAG.L), cabin crew has been in a long-running dispute over pay, and has been on strike several times already in 2017.

The current action is in addition to a 16-day strike currently underway, which began on July 1, the union said on Wednesday.

"In the current strike period, we are operating 99.5 percent of our normal schedule. Instead of calling further completely unnecessary strikes, Unite should allow its members a vote on the pay deal we reached two months ago," British Airways told Reuters.

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.