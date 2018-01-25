FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 9:27 PM / Updated a day ago

Illumina wins $26.7 million in patent fight with Roche unit Ariosa

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Gene testing company Illumina on Thursday won a $26.7 million jury verdict in a U.S. lawsuit accusing rival Ariosa Diagnostics, a subsidiary of Roche Holdings AG, of using patented prenatal testing technology without authorization.

A federal jury in San Francisco said Ariosa’s Harmony non-invasive prenatal test kits infringed on two Illumina patents.

Illumina and Ariosa compete in the growing market for non-invasive prenatal tests, which screen for chromosomal conditions like Down syndrome.

San Diego, California-based Illumina had sought more than $100 million in damages.

The jury rejected a counterclaim by Ariosa that Illumina had breached a contract between the companies by bringing the lawsuit. Ariosa had sought $88 million in damages from Illumina on that counterclaim.

Illumina and Ariosa did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Roche acquired San Jose, California-based Ariosa for $625 million in January 2015.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
