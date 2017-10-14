IMF Lagarde: Trade revisions can be a 'win-win' for all involved

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Saturday a revision of long-standing trade agreements, if done well, can be a “win-win” for all countries involved.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde makes remarks during the Plenary Session of the IMF and World Bank's 2017 Annual Fall Meetings, in Washington, U.S., October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

“Trade is a very powerful engine of growth, innovation, competition and productivity,” Lagarde said in a news conference after a meeting of the IMF’s steering committee.

“It has to be fair, certainly something that everyone agrees upon,” she said, when asked about trade deal renegotiations such as the one for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) that is now under way.