IMF's Lagarde: keep monetary policy loose with eye on markets

PARIS (Reuters) - Central bankers should keep monetary policy loose where economic indicators remain weak while also keeping a close eye on asset prices to ward off the threat of bubbles, International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.
“We recommend wherever economic capacities are still available and where indicators are still weak keeping monetary policy accommodative with a very attentive eye on financial market developments,” Lagarde told journalists in Paris.
Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Luke Baker