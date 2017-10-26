FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF's Lagarde: keep monetary policy loose with eye on markets
October 26, 2017 / 7:46 AM / a day ago

IMF's Lagarde: keep monetary policy loose with eye on markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Central bankers should keep monetary policy loose where economic indicators remain weak while also keeping a close eye on asset prices to ward off the threat of bubbles, International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde makes remarks during the Plenary Session of the IMF and World Bank's 2017 Annual Fall Meetings, in Washington, U.S., October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

“We recommend wherever economic capacities are still available and where indicators are still weak keeping monetary policy accommodative with a very attentive eye on financial market developments,” Lagarde told journalists in Paris.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Luke Baker

