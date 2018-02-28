FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Health
Business News
February 28, 2018 / 4:33 PM / a day ago

IMF expects Mozambique to default on external debt until 2023 - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund expects that Mozambique will not make payments for at least five more years on about $2 billion of loans which led to a default last year, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

An Article IV report and an associated Debt Sustainability Analysis obtained show that the Mozambique government has amassed $710 million of arrears on the debt most of which it previously hid from the Washington-based lender, Bloomberg said. bloom.bg/2HPppHQ

“Arrears are expected to accumulate until 2023, when Mozambique will start producing gas from large offshore deposits,” the IMF said.

Debt-ridden Mozambique has been in turmoil since the 2016 discovery of previously hidden loans granted to three state-owned companies, which led the International Monetary Fund and Western donors to halt budget support, triggering a currency collapse and debt defaults as well as hitting economic growth.

Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.