Indonesia targets 2018 investment growth at 10-14 percent: investment chief
#Business News
January 2, 2018 / 3:24 AM / a day ago

Indonesia targets 2018 investment growth at 10-14 percent: investment chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian investment board chief Thomas Lembong said on Tuesday that 2018 direct investment growth is targeted to grow at around 10-14 percent.

People drive through Sudirman business district in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Lembong told reporters he expects the e-commerce sector and services sector would help boost investment growth in 2018, as these usually can expand by up to 80 percent and 40 percent per year, respectively.

For 2017, Indonesia had set a target of about 11 percent expansion. Data on full-year 2017 is not yet available.

Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
