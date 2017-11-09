Indonesia loses WTO appeal in food fight with New Zealand and U.S.

GENEVA (Reuters) - Indonesia lost an appeal ruling at the World Trade Organization on Thursday in a dispute with the United States and New Zealand over Indonesia’s restrictions on imports of food and animal products including beef and poultry.

A man holds a piece of beef as he serves customers at his stall at Bumi Serpong Damai market in Tangerang, Indonesia's Banten province December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Indonesia had argued that its rules were based on health concerns and Halal food standards, or aimed to deal with temporary surpluses on the domestic market. In December 2016, a panel of adjudicators faulted Indonesia, which appealed.