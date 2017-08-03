FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYSE owner ICE reports 17 percent rise in second-quarter profit
August 3, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 3 days ago

NYSE owner ICE reports 17 percent rise in second-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A trader passes by a screen that displays the trading info for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) March 1, 2016.Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE.N), which owns the New York Stock Exchange, on Thursday reported a 17 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by a drop in operating and transaction-based costs.

Operating expenses fell 1.6 percent to $569 million in the second quarter, while transaction-based costs dropped 15.7 percent to $316 million.

Net income attributable to the exchange and clearing house operator rose to $418 million, or 70 cents per share, in the latest quarter ended June 30 from $357 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

However, total revenue fell to $1.49 billion from $1.50 billion, hurt by a 5 percent fall in transaction and clearing revenue.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane and Anil D'Silva

