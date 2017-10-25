FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BP Midstream Partners' IPO priced below proposed range: source
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 25, 2017 / 10:31 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

BP Midstream Partners' IPO priced below proposed range: source

Nikhil Subba

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - BP Midstream Partners’ initial public offering was priced at $18 per share, according to a source close to the matter, below the expected price range of $19 to $21 each.

The 42.5 million share offering raised about $765 million and the company is scheduled to debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BPMP” on Thursday.

At $18, BP Midstream, a unit of British energy company BP Plc (BP.L), has a market value of about $1.9 billion.

BP Midstream is a master limited partnership (MLP) formed by London-based BP's U.S. pipeline unit and transports crude oil, refined products and diluents to customers under long-term agreements. (bit.ly/2ge6biF)

An MLP is a tax-advantaged structure often used by pipeline and other capital-intensive companies to distribute excess cash to investors in the form of tax-deferred dividends.

BP Midstream, which operates in Midwestern United States and in the Gulf of Mexico, posted net income attributable of $63 million for the six months ended June 30, on a pro forma basis.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays are among the top underwriters to the IPO.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.